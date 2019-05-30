Tomlinson Furniture
Lockdown protects students at John Gray

May 29, 2019
Andrel Harris
John Gray High School’s principal says there is a plan in place to protect students and staff no matter the threat. Last week Friday (24 May), that plan was put to the test when the school was placed on lockdown.

It happened when a man fleeing from police, scaled the school’s fence.
Principal Jonathan Clark said although it was the first time such an incident happened at the school, his staff was ready.

“We need to be prepared for any situation, and especially where a situation where we have someone we don’t know on campus. Could be violent, could be aggressive. What do we do to ensure our student’s safety? So that’s when we instigate our lockdown procedure, said Principal Clarke.

The man was later located and arrested on suspicion of assault, for a matter stemming from an incident that occurred off the school campus.

