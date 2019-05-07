LTS: Optimist sailors make waves at international regattas

Cayman Islands Sailing Club and the National Sailing Centre national optimists are making waves!
13-year old Jaspar Nielsen (left) finished 67th overall in the Senior Fleet out of 1,000 sailors at the 37th Lake Garda Meeting in Italy. Nielsen also scored his first international win in his second race at the Opti Spring Regatta in Port Zélande, Netherlands, finishing 70th overall.
Also in The Netherlands, 12-year old Xavier Marshall (right) placed 103rd out of 223 sailors. He followed that by placing 130th overall out of 287 silver fleet sailors at Lake Garda.
