Man hurt in suspected machete attack

A weekend assault sends one man to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened Sunday (19 May) night around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was attacked on Snooze Lane.

They said the man responded to a knock on the door at an address there and as he opened it a masked man swung at him with what police suspect was a machete.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim sustained an injury to his hand.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The suspect is around 5′ 7″ inches tall, slim built and brown in complexion.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and had a dark mask over his face.

Investigations continue.

