McLean outlines priorities as Opposition Leader

May 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
East End MLA Hon. Arden McLean is settling into his new role of holding the reins on the opposition bench.
The veteran politician took his oath of office as Opposition Leader last week replacing North Side MLA Ezzard Miller.
On Thursday (30 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. McLean to discuss his new role and his priorities as leader.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

