McLean sworn in as Opposition Leader

May 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

East End MLA Arden McLean has been sworn in as the country’s Opposition Leader.

Mr. McLean took his oath of office Thursday (23 May), ending speculation about who would take up the mantle of leadership.
He replaces North Side MLA Ezzard Miller who stepped down from the post earlier this month after citing lack of cohesion among the opposition members as the reason for the exit.
Mr. McLean received his instrument of appointment during a brief ceremony at the Governor’s Office. It was witnessed by his family and fellow Opposition MLAs Alva Suckoo and Chris Saunders.
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo, who had resigned a couple of months ago as Deputy Opposition Leader, has been re-appointed to that role.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

