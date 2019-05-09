Miller steps down from PAC

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Ezzard Miller steps down.

Mr. Miller tells Cayman 27 his decision is out of respect for the traditional Westminster system of Government.

“The Chairman of the PAC is either the Leader of the Opposition or comes from his group,” said Mr. Miller.

“I think, to be honest with myself and keeping to my mantra I need to resign get out the way, and let them decide from their group who wants to be the chairman,” he added.

On 1 May, Mr. Miller announced his resignation from the position of Opposition Leader. He vowed to vacate the role by the end of May. The timeline for when Mr. Miller will be stepping aside from the PAC is less clear.

He said he will cease to be PAC Chairman as of 10 a.m. on at the Committee’s next sitting in June, however, no exact date for that session has been provided.

