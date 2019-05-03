Miller steps down, Opposition considering options

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller resigns as Opposition Leader.

But there is no word on when a new leader will be chosen.

In a statement earlier Thursday (2 May) Mr. Miller announced his decision to step down, it takes effect 31 May.

He cites a lack of commitment and cohesion as a reason for his decision.

His announcement comes weeks after Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo tendered his resignation as deputy leader and part of the opposition team.

Cayman 27 reached out to Mr. Suckoo for comment on whether he will return to the Opposition team now that Mr. Miller is stepping down, he said, “I will make a statement shortly, but I first need to speak to discuss this with my colleagues.”

That team consists Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders, East End MLA Arden McLean, Savannah MLA Anthony Eden.

Mr. Saunders said a statement will be issued from the group.

As for Mr. Miller, he said, “It has become increasingly clear that the level of cohesion, industry and commitment necessary for any opposition to serve in the best interest of all the people of these islands is not possible given the current slate of independent members who made up the group.”

Read former Leader of the Opposition’s statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

