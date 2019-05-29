Missing dog found bred, owner calls for her return

Confusion, frustration and disbelief continue to mount online, after a social media post from a dog owner describe his belief about his stolen pet that was bred and continues to be kept from her original owners.

It’s a post that has been shared numerous times since it went up Monday night (27 May), prompting the question of how do authorities deal with a situation like this?

Three months ago, in an original post, the dog owner said his pet went missing and asked for help to find her. Fast forward to today, in a new post this time the pet owner voiced his frustration that the dog had been found and had been bred.

He says “…We hear she’s had a litter and the current owner doesn’t want to give her back ’till the puppies are weaned…”

Cayman 27 contacted police who say a report was filed back in April. When new information had surfaced about the dog’s whereabouts police say they coordinated with the owners to find the Bullmastiff mix. Based on information received, they went to the West Bay home, but no one was there and the dog was nowhere to be seen.

Cayman 27 also reached out to the Department of Agriculture who said the matter would be considered as theft and therefore falls with police.

Police said during these cases there is a process that must be followed. People must make a report, provide proof of ownership through identifiers like ID numbers tags and pictures; and be willing to go to court.

Saskia Salden of the Humane Society said people should take preemptive steps.

“What we would like to recommend is that people microchip their animals,” she said. She added, “When they have an animal that is not from the Department of Agriculture they [should] reach out and get an animal tag.]

When this story was posted around 130 people reacted to the post, nearly 70 people commented and it was shared more than 50 times.

Some commenters expressed they too had been in a similar position. One of them also said they paid to have their dog returned.

Cayman 27 reached out to the owner of the dog for a direct comment no reply was received.

