MLA advocates pay hike for coaches

Should coaches working with Cayman’s public school children get the same raise in pay received by their P.E. teaching counterparts? George Town Central MLA Kenneth Byran says yes.

He told Cayman 27 he was surprised to learn that 16 coaches working with government school students did not receive a comparable pay hike when teachers’ salaries were raised to$5,000 a month.

“These 16 coaches fall actually under the sports department, and I think that’s where the failure came in in the first place, because they are not under the education department, they are not being seen as educators,” said Mr. Bryan.

The Ministry confirmed that P.E. teachers under the Department of Education Services did receive the pay increase for teachers.

“Future evaluations of other departments within the ministry will be explored in relation to opportunities for job improvement in all respective areas,” said the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands in a statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

