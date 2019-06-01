Tomlinson Furniture
MLA proposal to add questions to referendum stirs mixed reactions

May 31, 2019
Joe Avary
George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan Thursday night (30 May) re-issued his proposal to poll the public on other issues of national importance, like skyscrapers and gambling, if and when the Cruise Port Referendum goes forward.

The idea stirred mixed opinions.

“If we could add some more topics having to do with everything from gambling to same-sex marriage or whatever, it might get people to go,” said Cathy Church.

CPR Cayman’s Mario Rankin was less receptive to Mr. Bryan’s proposal.

“If we go and dilute it down with all these other questions, we are going to get the issue of national importance,” he said.

Mr. Bryan told Cayman 27 he aims to put his proposal forward as a motion.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

