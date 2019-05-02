Tomlinson Furniture
Mother of two fights off would be burglar

May 2, 2019
Andrel Harris
A North  Side mother of two is left with minor scratches after fighting off a would-be burglar in the middle of the night.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday (1 May) around 2:30 a.m. the woman, who was at home with her children, realized someone had entered her house.
The would-be thief tried to steal a handbag it appears. When she confronted the suspect, a struggle ensued. The man ran from the house in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God.

The suspect is described as 5’ feet tall and brown complexion. He was wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

