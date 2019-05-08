Multi-vehicle collision in George Town

Collision video

At least six vehicles were involved in a collision on Tuesday (7 May) evening along North Sound Road in George Town.

Emergency crews and police were on the scene.

The two lanes of North Sound Road heading toward the Al Thompson roundabout were cordoned off in the vicinity of the collision.

The RCIPS is yet to release information on the collision. It is unclear how many people were injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast Wednesday (8 May) for the full story.

