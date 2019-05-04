Tomlinson Furniture
National Trust 1st annual Arbour Day

May 3, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Cayman’s National Trust held its first annual Arbour Day celebration at the Mission House on Friday (26 April). It’s a day when people are encouraged to plant trees. The event saw two of Cayman’s historic Whitewood trees hit the soil. Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour along with executives from the National Trust planted the trees.

“A little bit of history on the Whitewood tree, the trunk was once used to build Cayman catboats, schooners, some of the limbs were used to make slingshots which kids used back then. So it’s really special to us because it has a cultural and heritage tie in, so it’s not just a tree,” said National Trust Marketing Manager Nasaria Budal. The event was an Earth month initiative.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

