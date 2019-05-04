National Trust 1st annual Arbour Day

Cayman’s National Trust held its first annual Arbour Day celebration at the Mission House on Friday (26 April). It’s a day when people are encouraged to plant trees. The event saw two of Cayman’s historic Whitewood trees hit the soil. Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour along with executives from the National Trust planted the trees.

“A little bit of history on the Whitewood tree, the trunk was once used to build Cayman catboats, schooners, some of the limbs were used to make slingshots which kids used back then. So it’s really special to us because it has a cultural and heritage tie in, so it’s not just a tree,” said National Trust Marketing Manager Nasaria Budal. The event was an Earth month initiative.

