New Caricom Youth Ambassadors named

Tayvis Walters and Shantelle Young have been named as Cayman’s new Caricom Youth Ambassadors.

During a press conference on Wednesday (15 May) Youth, Sports, Education, Lands and Agriculture Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly made the announcement.

Mr. Walters and Ms. Young were pinned by Minister O’Connor Connolly. While pinning the new CYAs the minister congratulated them for taking up the mantle and charged them to represent Cayman and its youth with pride and dignity. Mr. Walters received a customary Cayman Islands tie which was presented to him by immediate past, male CYA Andrel Harris, while Ms. Young was presented with a scarf by outgoing female CYA Camille Angel.

Mr. Walters said his passion is liked in the technology sector, and he hopes to bring his skills to the programme.

“I’m all about technology and software engineering and development. I hope to reach out to the youth of Cayman, and not just Grand Cayman but Little Cayman and Cayman Brac as well,” he said.

Ms. Young said she is looking to fuse passions with her male counterpart so as to deliver more opportunities to Cayman’s youth.

“Given that technology is apart of his passion, and mine is youth empowerment we are going to work together to empower youth,” she said.

Outgoing CYA Mrs. Angel said she was pleased with her contribution to the programme and was pleased to hand it over to her successors, who she knew would continue to build on the hard work.

Mr. Harris noted that the problems faced by Cayman’s youth are very similar to that of the rest of the Caribbean, and a primary function of the CYA body was to serve a regional youth think tank.

CYA designates were also pinned during the event. Jorel Bellafonte was named first male alternate. Zoe Connolly Basdeo was named the first female alternate and Diana Tibbetts was named second female alternate.

