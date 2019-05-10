No cause for alarm on Opposition benches

Former Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, says there is no cause for alarm on the Opposition benches.

“There is no crisis in the opposition. Every one of us is capable of moving the opposition forward,” said Mr. Suckoo.

His comments come one week after the current Opposition Leader, Hon. Ezzard Miller, vowed to vacate the post at the end of the month. Mr. Miller’s original announcement was followed up by another resignation this time from the role as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Official Opposition team originally comprised of Ezzard Miller, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Arden McLean and Chirs Saunders. Now that Mr. Miller is parting ways with the group, a degree of uncertainty surrounding succession has settled in.

Mr. Miller tells Cayman 27’s he has reason to believe the new opposition group will be headed up by East End MLA Arden McLean. It will also see Mr. Suckoo returning to the role as deputy Opposition Leader.

The remaining members of the Opposition have declined to comment on the matter, saying instead that an official statement will be made in the coming days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

