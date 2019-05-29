Opposition Leader: CPR referendum numbers ‘a historic first’

The Opposition congratulates Cruise Port Referendum Cayman for its submission of more than 53,00 signatures to trigger a referendum on a cruise berthing facility.

Newly appointed Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean, on Tuesday (28 May), said he applauds the campaigners on reaching what he calls “a historic first,” as this could become the country’s first people’s initiated referendum.

He referenced what he described as their determination in the face of government machinery operating against them a triumph for people power.

While a quarter of the electorate is required to trigger a referendum, government will determine the question and the date of the vote.

“While the real work is yet to come, we are encouraged that the Caymanian people have demonstrated their intention to embrace participatory democracy, but we must express our disappointment in the Governments abject failure to follow suit,” Mr. McLean said in his statement.

