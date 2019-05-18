Petitioners secure legal aid in beach access lawsuit

Activists looking to mount a legal challenge against the government over public beach access rights have secured legal aid funding.

Court documents filed on 1 May lists Alice Mae Coe, Anne Multon and Ezmie Smith as the petitioners. The Governor, the Attorney General and Registrar of Lands have been listed as respondents.

The recent development represents another step forward for the petitioners who tell Cayman 27 they have been in talks with the government for several years.

The matter will be heard in the Grand Court however, no date has been made public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

