Planning Department aims to raise profile of building safety

The Planning Department wants to raise the profile of building safety awareness this month.

May marks the second annual building safety month in the Cayman Islands.

The Planning Department will engage contractors, homeowners, and the general public to stress the importance of building codes.

“It’s key that persons understand what the planning function is, what the building control function is and again all of these different regulations and stuff and how it goes into making sure that the quality of life and quality of buildings are protected,” said Planning Director Haroon Pandohie.

Planning is hosting several information sessions throughout the month of May:

■ Monday, 6 May – Information Booth, Cox Lumber, 9am – 12pm

■ Friday, 10 May – Public Training Session on how to use the Online Planning System, Government Administration Building, 10am – 12pm * Please reserve your space by emailing info@planning.gov.ky

■ Saturday, 11 May – Public Information Session on electrical requirements for dwelling units, Family Life Centre, 1pm

■ Friday, 17 May – Information Booth, Foster’s Strand, 11am – 2pm

■ Friday, 24 May & Saturday, 25 May – Information Booth, A.L. Thompson’s, all day

■ Sunday, 26 May – Information Booth, Kirk Home Centre, 10am – 1pm

