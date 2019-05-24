Police believe missing man may have left Cayman

Police say they believe Eral Keith Whitely may have left the island.

Mr. Whitley, 72, has been missing since Christmas.

He was last seen in the Brushy Avenue area in George Town.

He was reported missing in January by relatives.

“The real possibility is that he left the island. He certainly has not done it legally or through the normal airways, we got no trace of that. But if he has left the island and he is somewhere else we would really appreciate the information from anyone who has seen him. The investigation is open we are still looking for him. We would love to find him,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

Mr. Whitely stands at 5 ft 10″ and is of slim build.

He is known to frequent the Washington Boulevard area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

