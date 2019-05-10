Police chase ends with man and woman behind bars

A Bodden Town man and woman, find themselves behind bars for fleeing from police, after being signaled to pull over.

Cayman 27 crews were on the scene as officers cordoned off Safe Haven Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on 9 May.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RCIPS said the man and woman were signaled to stop by police while in West Bay. Instead of pulling over, the pair drove off and police followed.

The car eventually came to a stop in Safe Haven, at which time officers said the man and woman fled on foot. A short time later they were located and arrested.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Police said he was also wanted on charges of wounding with intent, among others.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being an accessary after the fact, as well as, having the intent to impede his apprehension.

At last check, police said they were both still in custody and the matter remains under investigation.

