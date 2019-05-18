Police hunt for suspect in Shedden Road robbery

Police are on the hunt for one suspect after a robbery at knifepoint in George Town.

The thief made off with jewelry, cash and debit cards in the incident.

It happened Wednesday (15 May), but the police made it public Friday (17 May).

Police said the victim was asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on Shedden Road when he was awoken by an unknown man armed with a knife. The culprit demanded PIN numbers from the man before fleeing the scene. Afterward, the man discovered that several personal items had been taken from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as 5″ 8′ tall. He has long, black, “unkempt” hair. He is brown in complexion, with a slim build, and has a long, bony face.

Investigations continue.

