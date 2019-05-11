Police make multiple arrests in various burglaries

Police make three set of arrests for multiple burglaries. First up is a 16-year-old juvenile from West Bay.

Police said the teen was arrested and charged in connection to 6 May burglary. Officers said the teen is believed to be one of two burglars, armed with what appeared to be a handgun and metal object. The pair broke into a West Bay home just after 10 p.m. and demanded cash. However, they fled after the homeowner fought back. The teen has been charged with aggravated burglary. Police said at the time of his arrest he was searched a with powdery substance thought to be cocaine was recovered. Officers said he was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

In the second arrest, a 26-year-old George Town man was charged with burglary in relation to an incident at a Walkers Road school on April 29. Police said during incident several tools and electronic items were stolen.

The third and final arrest was of a 22-year-old George Town man. The man was charged with the burglary of a Woodlake Drive residence in George Town. Officers said a 24-year old man was also arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

