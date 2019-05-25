Premier congratulates McLean on appointment

The Premier welcomes his former party member Arden McLean to his new post as Opposition Leader.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin sent his congratulations to the East End MLA calling for the spirit of cooperation across the LA aisle to continue.

Mr. McLean took his oath at the Governor’s Office Thursday (23 May).

He replaces North Side MLA Ezzard Miller.

In a statement Friday (24 May) the Premier shared that he wrote the new Opposition Leader to wish him well in his new role.

The Premier added he wants them to continue cooperation on constitutional reform and the National Security Council.

“I have no doubt that you will bring your customary robustness and attention to detail to this vitally important part of your new role.” Mr. McLaughlin wrote to the new Opposition Leader. “Please accept my personal best wishes and those of all of us on the Government benches as we wish you well during your tenure as the Honourable Leader of the Opposition.”

In his first public statement since taking up in his post, Mr. McLean took a jab at his predecessor Mr. Miller saying he overstayed his time at the helm.

“I am humbled that my fellow Independent Members have honoured the succession plan we agreed some 23 months ago. I look forward to working with them all to ensure that Cayman’s success story, is shared by everyone,” he said in his statement.

He also set his sights on those, he said, are keeping Cayman’s prosperity for a select few.

Read the Premier’s statement:

Premier sends congratulations to new LoO

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

