Premier on crime dip: “We cannot become complacent”

Even though overall crime dipped in 2018 Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says Cayman cannot become complacent.

He said crime-fighting efforts must continue.

On Thursday (9 May) a statement the Premier commended the police and the community for working together in the fight against crime.

He lauded efforts like neighbourhood watches and greater community policing for the positive trend.

The Premier said those initiatives and government’s efforts are paying off.

However, he said, “the country must redouble our efforts to clamp down on gun crime. Improvements shown in last year’s statistics are attributed to marine interdictions, firearm recovery operations and the firearms amnesty. I expect to see this trend continue once the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard is up and running.”

Read the Premier’s full statement:

