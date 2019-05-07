Premier: Opposition infighting shows Independents can’t run the country

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the resignation of the Opposition Leader shows that a group of independents can’t work together in the interest of the country.

Last week North Side MLA Ezzard Miller announced his decision to leave his post as Opposition Leader at month’s end.

In a statement issued Monday (6 May) afternoon, the Premier said he was “troubled” by the events unfolding within the current team of Opposition MLAs.

He said he is more concerned by the “political infighting and personal ambition” within the Opposition group than Mr. Miller’s exit from his post.

“In effect, the country is witnessing first hand why it is not practical for a group of independent candidates to get elected and then seek to come together in the country’s interest. They are too busy pursuing their own individual agendas to even try to develop a shared view,” said the Premier in his statement.

The Premier referenced his own Government’s approach to working as a collective unit saying, “We promised to come together as a government of national unity and we have governed with our collective responsibility to do the right thing for the country as our guiding principle. Because of this, we have been able to provide a stable and progressive government, and despite some challenges, the country as a whole is doing remarkably well.”

In looking at the circumstances leading up to Mr. Miller’s resignation the Premier said, it’s clear a group of Independents will be not the way to go for the country as he alluded to the strength of the party system.

“Previously, these members have tried to paint themselves as a government in waiting. But if they cannot maintain any coherence in opposition, what chance is there that they could form an effective government? Disunity, disorganization and dark deeds fuelled by personal, political ambition are not what this country needs to take us forward,” the Premier said.

He thanked Mr. Miller for his service as Opposition Leader.

He added he awaits the announcement of the new Opposition Leader and the composition of the Opposition bench. There has been no word from the Opposition on who will take over the post.

Read the Premier’s full statement:

Premier’s Statement regarding LoO resignation

