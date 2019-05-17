Tomlinson Furniture
Preps for CayMAS weekend events in full swing

May 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
At West Bay public beach car park machines were busy at work as preparations for this weekend’s CayMAS carnival kicked into gear.
Workers were busy mounting the main stage for the carnival event at the public beach parking lot.
All the activity sparked some curiosity with our viewers.
Those overseeing the stage set-up say all systems will be a go for the carnival events.
“Today (16 May) we are at public beach in the parking lot setting up for two events in the CayMAS weekend. This weekend we are hosting two events in the parking lot, Friday and Saturday,” said Derrick Vermont AI Rentals event coordinator.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

