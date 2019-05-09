Tomlinson Furniture
Prospect, Newlands hit by power outages

May 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A number of communities, stretching from the Eastern districts to Prospect are left in the dark.

This as the Caribbean Utilities Company deals with outages along its service area.

According to the CUC website, nearly 3,400 customers are impacted by the current power outage which stems from Bodden Town to Prospect.

There were reports of a CUC light pole fire in Prospect, however, Cayman 27 understands that it was, in fact, nearby tree branches that caught on fire after coming into contact with power lines.



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

