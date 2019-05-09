Prospect, Newlands hit by power outages

A number of communities, stretching from the Eastern districts to Prospect are left in the dark.

This as the Caribbean Utilities Company deals with outages along its service area.

According to the CUC website, nearly 3,400 customers are impacted by the current power outage which stems from Bodden Town to Prospect.

There were reports of a CUC light pole fire in Prospect, however, Cayman 27 understands that it was, in fact, nearby tree branches that caught on fire after coming into contact with power lines.

downed power lines

Do check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for full details in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (9 May).

