Public Safety Recruitment Expo attracts students, job seekers

More than 73 jobs in various government agencies are set to hit the market in the coming months. On Thursday (16 May) some of those agencies were part of a public safety and recruitment fair and expo at UCCI.

The event was held in two segments, one for students and another for job seekers.

Hundreds of students got the chance to meet with members from eight departments tasked with maintaining public order and safety.

Police Constable Matthew Morrison said if a member from any of the various branches were able to reach at least one student then their goal would have been achieved.

“That one child could spread the word, yeah and you never know where that word actually goes,” said PC Morrison.

For students like Colindra-Rodericka McGarvey-Sterling and her friends, the expo was a chance to bring their class work to life.

She said, “The fact that we have these opportunities to be on a one-on-one with these officers, to share their experiences with them. I think it’s very educational, it’s very good for them. It’s a very good opportunity and we should be grateful for that.”

Officials said recruitment sign-up sheets were filled out at the expo by adults interested in applying for the upcoming positions.

