Rains bring flooding to Cayman’s usual trouble spots

May 27, 2019
Joe Avary
The rainy season is upon us, and that means flooding in Cayman’s usual trouble spots.

In Randyke Gardens, neighbours weren’t surprised to see standing water across the road, a Monday (27 May) morning reminder of the weekend rains.

Resident Cleveland Anderson told Cayman 27 it floods practically anytime there’s significant rainfall.

For drivers, it’s not much of a problem, but for pedestrians, the flooding is a huge inconvenience.

“It’s harder for us because even sometimes you get wet up when they cross, because they try to go slow but the water still spills, and you have nowhere to go, it’s really bad out here,” said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Anderson said he relies on the kindness of motorists to give him a lift across when the flood waters get too high.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

