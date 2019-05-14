Tomlinson Furniture
Real estate, precious metals dealers must register by 29 May

May 13, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The countdown is on for precious metals dealers and real estate agents to register and stay compliant with new anti-money laundering regulations.

The Department of Commerce and Investment hosted workshops last week. Attendees learned of key challenges for agents and dealers, and the importance of registration to remain on the right side of compliance.

“I must stress that being blacklisted is not an option, and so I am encouraging everyone to do so by the deadline of the 29th of this month,” said Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew.

Mr. Hew said the DCI can provide assistance for those who need it.

Failure to comply may result in administrative penalties.

The deadline to register is 29 May.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

