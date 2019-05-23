Regional Police Commissioners work on fighting organised crime

Stamping out multi-jurisdictional organised crime is no easy feat, so says Jamaica’s top cop, Major General Anthony Anderson.

Commissioner Anderson says one key component of fighting organised crime is having strong partnerships with other regional law enforcement agencies.

He said those are often formed at meetings like the ongoing Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police conference (ACCPC).

“What we do is share experiences, best practices but also it’s an opportunity to see some of the technologies that are out there to help dismantle these networks,” said the Commissioner.

Commissioner Anderson said in order to fight crime the Caribbean must be ready to invest in cutting edge technology to help stay one step ahead of the criminals.

But those innovations come with a hefty cost, so much so, that it serves as often serves as a barrier for the several Caribbean countries.

During the ACCPC a technology expo was held on Wednesday (22 May). The exhibition also featured cutting edge crime-fighting tech, some of which are already deployed in several Caribbean countries.

Ayon Baxter of Aviation Communication Ltd. echoed Commissioner Anderson’s comments and says, to infiltrate organised crime networks countries must continue to invest in technology.

“The Cayman Islands, for example, they have a CCTV system or a video surveillance system that they can send back,” said Mr. Baxter. He added, “I believe that this being implemented in the rest of the region would help to mitigate the increasing crime rate.”

Kirsten Charlson of DNA Labs International said in the last fifteen years, DNA has been become an essential tool for solving crimes, even here in Cayman.

“It’s an investigative tool,” she said, “but it’s also one that you can take it all the way through and testify in court. One of our analysis was here testifying on a case yesterday (May 21, 2019).”

Ms. Charlson said her lab has amassed more than 50,000 samples, which can now help to connect the dots between crimes which happen across multiple jurisdictions. But perhaps more impressive is the fact that DNA is also helping to free innocent men and women.

“It’s exonerating innocent people too, who were previously confessed to something they didn’t do because of intense interrogation,” said Ms. Charlson.

