Rugby: Dominant Storm capture 2019 Vase Finals in domestic 15s finale

The Fidelity Cayman Storm locked up the Cayman Rugby Football Union (CRFU) Vase Finals Saturday (11 May) in a dominant 31-5 victory over the Queensgate Pig Trotters at the South Sound Rugby Club.

A first-half onslaught began in the second minute with a try from Storm Captain Killian Everard, with Conal Keane following with the conversion for a 7-0 lead. Moments later, Everard got his second of the game for a 12-0 Storm lead. Moments before the end of the first half, Storm’s Tyron Jackson extended the lead to 17-0 with a try of his own. A second Conal Keane conversion put Storm ahead 19-0 at half.

In the second half, Pigs Joey Westin finally broke through with a try to cut the lead to 19-5. Five minutes later, Storm’s Bobby Spier took a Gearoid Magner pass on pace down the sideline in for a try and a 24-5 lead. In the 72nd minute, Spiers returned the favour, finding a streaking Magner down the midfield who cruised passed a bewildered Pigs defense for a 29-5 lead. Everard added a 73rd minute for the 31-5 final.

“We played with a lot of structure,” Everard told Cayman 27. “We have a very good kicking game, so we tend to hit our big forwards up, suck them in, and score wide. We scored three out wide today, so we executed the game plan. We were caught offside a few times, and had a few high tackles, but overall I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from the lads.”

Men’s Rugby 15s will shift gears to the national team’s tour of Colombia for the Tier II 2019 Americas Rugby Championships 23 August to 1 September. In February, Cayman advanced outside of regional play for the first time in the CRFU’s 48 year history with a 58-14 win over Guyana.

“We have a great club structure here,” said Everard. “A massive thank you Jovan (Bowles) and Caroline (Deegan) and to the referees as well. Without them, we wouldn’t have a club.”

