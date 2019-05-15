Sailing: Capasso wins bronze at 17th RenessainceRE Junior Gold Cup

After four days of racing, three-time Cayman Islands national optimist sailing champion Matheo Capasso won bronze at the 17th RenassainceRe Junior Gold Cup held 8-11 May at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, in Hamilton, Bermuda.

“I started out with a decent day one, I came off the water feeling settled and comfortable” Capasso told Cayman 27. “I love the conditions in Bermuda. Day two things really came together, I got more confident with each race and I really went for it each time. My starts were aggressive, and while I did have one black flag, the aggressiveness paid off overall. The shifts were tricky but I was able to manage them well enough to stay on podium at the end of four days of racing. I am feeling good and ready for the world championship.”

This was the first time the Cayman Islands have sent a sailor to the high level regatta that features optimists ranked in the top 40 from around the world. In a press release, organizers lauded the level of competition.

“Although the scores don’t reflect it, this year’s regatta was one of the closest on the water with a very talented group of sailors,” said event chairwoman Dede Cooper. “The wind was consistently between 11 and 16 knots throughout the week with some tricky, shifty conditions. It’s a pleasure and privilege to give so many youth sailors and opportunity to compete at this boutique world class regatta.”

This is arguably the best finish for Capasso in his young amateur sailing career. He’ll sail next at the 2019 Optimist World Championships in Antigua 6 to 16 July where he finished 31st in the emerald fleet last year.

