Search continues for man missing for 100 hundred days

It has been more than one hundred days since Eral Keith Whitely of George Town was reported missing by his family and friends.

Despite numerous man hours spent searching tens of acres of lands, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said officers have not been able to locate Mr. Whitely. Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown said police do not believe Mr. Whitely has become the victim of foul play.

He said, “I would like to think that in a small community like Cayman if something untoward had happened to Eral we would have found out about it. The fact that nothing has transpired in an untoward faction should mean that there is still a possibility to find him.”

During the early stages of the investigation, police said they located clothes in abandoned cars in the Washington Boulevard community. However, they were not able to make any positive identifications. Initial reports claimed that Mr. Whitely was last seen at a party in December 2017, however, those reports were later found to be untrue.

Mr. Whitely is 5’10”, of dark complexion and is slim built. Police said he frequents the Washington Boulevard community.

If you have any information that could help officers locate him you are encouraged to contact 949-4222.

