South Church Street shooting lands man behind bars

May 6, 2019
Andrel Harris
A 21-year-old man of West Bay is behind bars Monday (6 May) night following an April shooting.

He is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place and driving without being qualified.

The charges stem from an incident along South Church Street, which saw a man being shot twice. Police said the man was rushed to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter remains under investigation, and detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

