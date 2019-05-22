Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Sport Fishing: Uno Mas wins inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown

May 21, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

A dramatic finish saw Florida-based ‘Uno Mas’ take home US$100,000 at the inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown held 14-17 May in Grand Cayman.

After two days of fishing, the Florida-based team and local fishermen ‘Happy Days’ were locked atop the catch and release standings Wednesday (15 May) with two blue marlins on record for 375 points each. However, with an off day Thursday (16 May), ‘Uno Mas’ filed a protest against Happy Days’ highly debated second release. After both teams scored their third release of the tournament on the third and final day Friday (17 May), Happy Days was in line for the grand prize as the earliest catch of the day would break a tie.

However, tournament officials accepted the Americans’ protest concluding the video submitted by Happy Days for their second release did not conclusively meet the criteria of both the tournament nor the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) regulations, thus awarding the grand prize to Uno Mas.

“There was no definite result to declare it a legal, clean release,” Tournament Weighmaster Dayne Brady told the Camana Bay crowd at Friday’s award ceremony. “We had another boat with witnesses that saw this fish released, but they couldn’t present a video showing a release, so we couldn’t accept that fish even though they were close enough they could have touched the fish.”

Uno Mas captain Brooks Smith also pocketed an additional US $10,000 for winning the captain’s award.

Happy Days captain Nathan Day told Cayman 27 the team was disappointed with the decision and will continue to pursue the matter.

Other payouts included US$10,000 to ‘Cool Change’ for their 77.20 lb Yellowfin Tuna, while ‘Ecks-Change’ won US$10,000 for their 30.20 lb Wahoo, with Reel Addiction winning Heaviest Dolphin and US $10,000 for their 24.60 lb catch.

View all the results from the Cayman Billfish Rundown here.

Note: Cayman Billfish Rundown and Cayman 27 are subsidiaries of Hurley’s Media.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: