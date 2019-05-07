Stabbing victims remain hospitalised

Two men are in custody and two remain hospitalized after a weekend stabbing in George Town.

It happened around 7.40 p.m. Saturday (4 May) on Edward Street near the George Town library.

One of the wounded men was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital from the scene.

The second victim turned up at the George Town Police Station seeking help.

He was also transported to the hospital.

The wounded men remain in stable condition. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 52-year-old Bodden Town man and a 22-year-old George Town man remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

