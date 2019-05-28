Students call out Government on environmental issues

Environmental issues continue to take the spotlight for many in Cayman’s schools, students put their case for change to the Government on Friday (24 May). Cayman’s young people want action on the environment, and students like Jack Paolini said their pleas are not being heard. “There is government inaction taking place on a bunch of different issues, but specifically environmental issues. So we want them to make the change and put laws in place,” said Mr. Paolini. He added that the government should consider going plastic-free. “There are different ways to address the issues, you know protecting our reefs, ban plastics entirely and becoming a more sustainable island,” said Mr. Paolini.

During the protest chants of “where is the Premier” rained the streets of George Town, but Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin did not appear. 18-year-old CIS student Richard Weber said their voice have been falling on deaf ears for several years now. “For the past five or four years, they have been in office and has done almost nothing to stop it or prevent it. See what we can preserve, so we don’t lose our heritage, and the process, but instead to preserve it and maintain it for the children of tomorrow,” said Mr. Weber.

While the students’ protest was aimed at highlighting the use of plastics, the looming cruise berthing project also featured in their concerns. 16-year-old Makayla Coran said the Government should reconsider building the port.

“If you put gigantic port there, it’s not going to be the same, there’s going to be damage from the machines that they used to build it, there’s going to be silt if they do decide to dredge, and they can’t guarantee that all of our other beaches won’t be impacted by it because we haven’t done this before, and that’s the part that’s really scary. When we grow up if that’s not there, the whole style and feeling of life here is going to be completely different and it’s like that everywhere, when you start taking away little things there isn’t going to be anything left at the end,” said Ms. Coran.

Activist Billy Adam gave his support to the students. “I would encourage these young people to continue to do protest like this until they get the desired results for their future. These young people feel like their future is in danger by the policy and the actions of our government and I agree with them,” said Mr. Adam. Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour vowed to take action on the use of plastics here in Cayman. This was the students’ second such protest.

