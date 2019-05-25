Students join global protest: Call to action on climate change

A call to action.

Cayman’s students join in a global strike on climate change on Friday (24 May).

The children took their environmental concerns to the steps of the Government Administration Building.

“We decided to come to the Government’s doorstep to show them how many of us that support the cause and really want to fight for our future even though they are not really fighting like they should for us,” said Arielle Farley, CIS.

The students walked with placards calling for action to save the planet.

They hand-delivered letters to the government last year in a similar protest.

They urged a ban on single-use plastics in that demonstration.

This year’s protest was a follow-up to find out what action was taken.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

