Swimming: ‘Lil John’ repeats as Butterfield Sea Swim winner

May 27, 2019
Jordan Armenise
19-year-old ‘Lil’ John Bodden emerged from a pack of 134 swimmers to win the 17th Butterfield 800-metre Sea Swim held Saturday (25 May) at Governor’s Beach.

Returning from his freshman year at McKendree University, the six-plus footer repeated as winner of the annual race clocking in at nine minutes, 53 seconds. Liam Henry (10:06), Alex Dakers (10:07), Jake Bailey (10:16) and Stefano Bonati (10: 19) rounded out the top five.

“From beginning to end, I wanted to take it out pretty easy until the first time, and then give it as much as you could on the second turn and give it as much as you could,” Bodden told Cayman 27. “Overall, I think the swim is the best I could have done. It was fun to come out here and race, rather than to swim in the pool all the time.”

14-year old Raya Embury-Brown (10:25) finished as the top female for the second sea swim in a row finishing sixth overall.

“The race went good today,” Embury-Brown told Cayman 27. “I caught a good draft for the majority, as opposed to last time when I swam at my own. I got a sudden jolt of energy at the end because I felt someone touch me.”

Open water swimmers will compete next at the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim held 15 June on Seven Mile Beach.

View the results from the 17th Butterfield 800-metre Sea Swim here .

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

