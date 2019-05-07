Tackling late night drunk fights

2018 saw an increase in the number of reports of assault causing actual bodily harm and Cayman’s top cop believes that it’s due in part to the extension of operating hours to some liquor-licensed establishments.

2018 Crimes stats released on 1 May, shows reports of assault ABH increased from 379 incidents during to 2017 to 448, some 69 more cases.

RCIPS Commissioner Derek Bryne says that increase has occurred primarily in the parking lots of night clubs and bars.

The Commissioner said the RCIPS’ strategy for tackling the increased drunken scuffles and brawls, is to increase pre-emptive measures, which won’t see the hours the extended operation hours rolled back.

“We are not trying to interfere with the economic aspect of it at all. What we are trying to do is make sure that we are there when we are supposed to be there, and the security and the CCTV are working at the premises, and that premises that don’t provide adequate security we deal with that through the Liquor Licensing Board,” said the Commissioner.

Mr Bryne’s call for stricter licensing requirements has been welcomed by Douglas Cameron Jr., co-owner of The Lodge (a bar on the Strand Shopping Complex). Mr Cameron Jr. said rolling back the clock would also mean taking a step back.

He said, “No one wants to go back, let’s go forward. It’s great that our island has joined the rest of the world when it comes to the expectations of tourism, you know to open later and give people an opportunity. Not everyone is here on a 9-5 job. They want to make the most of it.”

Mr. Cameron Jr. and his business partner own and operate multiple liquor-licensed establishments, one which is a night club with a license to operate until 4 a.m. During 2018 police were called to The Strand parking lot to respond to reports of assaults, one of which occurred while police were on the scene, and was captured on cellphone footage.

The details surrounding that incident are unclear. The incident is not unique, in fact, several other incidents of a similar nature were recorded on cellphones during the course of 2018.

Mr Cameron Jr. said there is no doubt that each establishment has to provide a certain level of security and lighting, however, the bar and night club owners along with the police can’t prevent the assaults if the people involved are willing to accept personal responsibility for their own safety.

He said, “The moment that we pick up a drink and we decide that we are going to participate in intoxicating beverage, then we need to take responsibility for our own actions. We are responsible to make sure that we don’t drink and drive, we take a taxi; we are also responsible to know the bar is closed its time to go home.”

