Tackling sexualisation of boys

The Protection Starts Here working group calls on the community to help stop the sexualisation of boys.

It comes as photos of women gyrating on a young boy during carnival celebrations surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Those photos have since been removed.

But the team at the working group say such actions should not be accepted nor should it be condoned.

On Thursday (23 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Red Cross deputy director Carolina Ferreira to discuss the issue of the cultural sexualization of boys.

Read the Protection Starts Here working group statement:

The Sexualisation of Our Boys PSH PR

