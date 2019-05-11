Tennis: Cayman Cup returns to Grand Cayman

After a one year hiatus, the Cayman Islands welcomes back its only International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament of the sports calendar as the Cayman Cup takes court 13-18 May at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The ITF will hold an Under-18 men’s and women’s draw in both singles and doubles play, while the Central American & Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) will host an Under-14 draw for both boys and girls tennis players for just the second time in the tournament’s history.

“We expect a strong player field, and have world famous academies represented such as IMG, Every and Saddlebrook,” said Tournament Director Karl Hale.

15-year old Lauren Fullerton will be the only Cayman Islands player in the main draw of the tournament.

At noon Saturday (18 May), fans will be treated to a men’s doubles exhibition featuring two-time Wimbledon doubles champion and 12-time grand slam doubles winner Daniel Nestor of Canada.

“I look forward to my first visit to Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Nestor. “I love the Caribbean and am excited to play and do clinics for the local Caymanians.”

He’ll team with Association of Tennis Players (ATP) former top-100 Jesse Witten of the United States against Cayman Islands amateur Callum Theaker and CITC pro Mica Koll.

“It’s going to be a great experience to be able to play in front of a home crowd against one of Canada’s top players,” said Theaker. “I hope everyone comes out and enjoys some great tennis and gets to see some local talent at the same time.”

View the entire draw here.

