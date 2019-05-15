Tennis: Locals stars bow out of 2019 Cayman Cup

The duo of Lauren Fullerton and Willow Wilkinson wrapped up play Tuesday (14 May) at the fourth International Tennis Federation (ITF) Cayman Cup held 13-18 May at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

After scoring the first ITF win of her young career, the 15-year old Fullerton lost her second round match in straight sets to sixth ranked Kayla Cross of Canada 6-1, 6-1.

Fullerton and 14-year old Wilkinson later returned to the court for their opening match of the Under-18 women’s doubles draw, losing 7-5, 6-2 to Americans Jeannette Mireles and Sophie Rogers.

“Doubles was good fun. I think Lauren and I both played well together as a team and gave the other team a challenge,” Wilkinson told Cayman 27. “I look forward to playing together in tournaments to come. I’m very proud of Lauren for how well she played in her tough first round match to take the win.”

Wilkinson also played in the singles draw, losing in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to American Nina Gulbranson.

“I think I played well considering how good my opponent was,” said Wilkinson. “My serve was working really well and I only double faulted once in the whole match.”

The tournament’s boys and girls finals for both singles and doubles are set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. On noon Saturday (18 May) the tournament will welcome two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Daniel Nestor of Canada in a doubles exhibition versus local players Callum Theaker and Mica Koll.

View all the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

