The Way I See It! Explore Cayman’s underwater world like never before — through the eyes of one of the top underwater photographers. From models on the beach to shooting tiny creatures 100 feet below the water’s surface, host Jason Washington shows you all you need to know about creating great photos, learning about Cayman’s diverse underwater ecosystem and having fun while doing it.
The Way I See It – Episode 2
May 23, 2019
1 Min Read
