Tourism Ministry goes on offensive over port deal rumours

Government opens up on the controversial cruise berthing facility, saying there’s no deal yet to build the port.

The Tourism Ministry has gone on the offensive, addressing rumours that a deal has pretty much been inked.

The Ministry said the rumours on social media and radio talk shows are nothing more than gossip and untruths, and part of an ongoing misinformation campaign.

In a statement released Wednesday (8 May), Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell re-iterated that no deal has been entered.

“I addressed similar rumours in August of last year and they were as false then as they are now,” he said. “It’s unfortunate I have to address them again in response to persons who seem intent on derailing this project by any means possible.”

