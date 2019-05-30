Tomlinson Furniture
Tributes flow for former Jamaican Prime Minister

May 29, 2019
Andrel Harris
Tributes continue to flow in for Edward Seaga, Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister. He passed away Tuesday (28 May). Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said, in a statement, he was deeply saddened by Mr. Seaga’s death.

Premier McLaughlin said, “He will be remembered as a great and respected Caribbean leader and as one of jamaica’s outstanding politicians. He was the only remaining member of the team who drafted the constitution when Jamaica gained independence from the UK in 1962 and one of the longest-serving members of the parliament.”

Cayman has a large Jamaican community, and Wednesday (29 May) Cayman 27 took to the streets to hear what they had to say about the loss of a former leader. Click on the video to hear their response.

