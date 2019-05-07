Trio of would-be burglars caught on CCTV

The search is on for three men caught on CCTV while trying to break into an East End home.

The incident happened on the morning of 6 April; however, police did not release the matter until earlier on Monday (6 May.)

In the video one man can be seen with a towel over his head, he occasionally gazes into the camera before heading off and attempting to gain entrance into the Sea View Road home. Another burglar without a mask, who was not seen in the video released to the public, was also caught on the camera. His image was also released.

The third burglar’s face was not caught on camera, however, a large tattoo on his upper left arm can be seen.

The trio, of would-be thieves, were unsuccessful in their attempts to gain entry into the home. Despite that failure, they have successfully managed to avoid the authorities, and now police say if you see any of the three men you should contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-4220.

Courtesy RCIPS: Burglar number 2.

Courtesy RCIPS: Burglar Number 3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

