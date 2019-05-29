Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News

UN report aims to reverse trend of declining conch stocks in region

May 28, 2019
Joe Avary
Illegal fishing, unsustainable harvesting practices, and poor understanding of fisheries dynamics are behind a regional decline in Queen Conch stocks.

A new report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation aims to take urgent action to reverse the trend.

Here in Cayman, the Department of Environment has been monitoring local conch populations for 31 years.

“We don’t have enough conch for all of us to harvest year-round, we just eat them out. We’ve got it to a point now where actually the dynamic stability, the conch population is relatively stable compared to how many people are eating them,” said DOE Legislation Implementation and Coordination Unit Manager John Bothwell.

He told Cayman 27 the country does not have the shelf area to support a commercial conch fishery.

Conch season remains closed through the end of October.

Joe Avary





