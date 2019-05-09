Update on six car collision

A six-car collision sends four people to the hospital for medical treatment, police said around 6:00 PM Tuesday (07 May) emergency services arrived on North Sound Road, where 6 vehicles were involved in a collision and several persons were suffering injuries. The collision sparked when a Nissan Skyline exited Alissta-Towers Plaza and entered the middle turning lane. The Skyline was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV traveling in the same middle lane, in an attempt to enter Alissta-Towers Plaza.

After colliding with the Skyline, the driver of the Mercedes lost control of the vehicle leading to 4 other vehicles being hit. Two persons were taken to the hospital by EMS. All parties were treated for non-life-threatening-injuries. The matter is currently under police investigation.

